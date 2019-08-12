Aug 12, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Julian Cook - Summerset Group Holdings Limited - CEO



Well, welcome, everyone, to our half year results for 2019. Look, as usual, it will be myself and Deputy CEO and CFO, Scott Scoullar, who will give the presentation. We'll move relatively quickly through the pack itself as it's fairly self-explanatory and try to allow as much time for questions at the end. And if I'm giving page references as we move through, it's to the results -- half 1 results presentation.



So look, with that, we'll get into it, and if we move through to Slides 4 and 5 and take them together. Look, I think overall, pretty happy with the results for the half. We've seen underlying profit up slightly on prior period. The IFRS result is off slightly