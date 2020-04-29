Apr 29, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Robert James Campbell - Summerset Group Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Rob Campbell, and I'm the Chairman of Summerset Group Holdings Board. Today, we're very pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. Welcome to Summerset's 2020 Annual Meeting.



Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we're holding a virtual meeting to assist in curbing the spread of the virus while still providing for participation and engagement amongst our shareholders. You can vote and ask questions online. I'll provide you with further instructions as we progress through the meeting. If you encounter any issues, please refer to the virtual annual meeting online portal guide or you can try in the helpline on 0800-200-220. Also, in attendance online are my fellow Directors, Dr. Marie Bismark, Venasio-Lorenzo Crawley, James Ogden, Grinne Troute, Anne Urlwin and Dr. Andrew Wong. We also have with us our CEO, Julian Cook.



Now for the formalities of the meeting. The company Secretary has