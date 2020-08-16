Aug 16, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Summerset First Half Results Announcement. (Operator Instructions)



I would now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Julian Cook. Sir, please go ahead.



Julian Cook - Summerset Group Holdings Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half year results call today. As usual, this will be presented by myself and our Deputy CEO and CFO, Scott Scoullar. We will talk through the results presentation, which has been released this morning, and then we'll go to questions at the completion of this.



So firstly, turning to the summary on Pages 4 and 5. Look, since we last reported to the market in late February, we certainly had an eventful time. We saw the rapid increase of COVID-19, the level lockdown -- level 4 lockdown in New Zealand through April, the easing of restrictions and what seems to be the elimination of COVID within New Zealand. And now as of a week ago, we have seen the return of COVID into New Zealand, albeit we in the country are much better