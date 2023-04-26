Apr 26, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark John Verbiest - Summerset Group Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome. My name is Mark Verbiest, and I'm the Chairman of Summerset Group Holdings. Today, we're very pleased to welcome you both in person and as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. Welcome to our 2023 Annual Meeting.



To maximize attendance, we are again providing the opportunity for people to join online. Online participants are able to vote and ask questions online. I'll provide you with further instructions as we progress through the meeting.



Also in attendance with me today are my fellow directors: Fiona Oliver; Dr. Marie Bismark; Venasio-Lorenzo Crawley; GrÃ¡inne Troute; and Dr. Andrew Wong; and Stephen Bull. We also have with us our future Director, Andrea Scown, our CEO, Scott Scoullar; and our CFO, Will Wright, and other members of our executive team are in the audience.



Now to the formalities of the meeting. The company secretary has informed me that the Notice Of Meeting have been