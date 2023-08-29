Full Year 2023 Super Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Super Group Limited June 2023 year-end results webcast. As discussed (inaudible) this morning, our group CEO, Peter Mountford will take you through the results presentation that it will include a financial presentation by our Group CFO, Colin Brown. Should you have any questions, please feel free to post them in the chat line, and Peter and Colin will answer them at the end of the presentation.



Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning, and I'll now hand you over to Peter Mountford.



Peter William Mountford - Super Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the introduction, John. Super Group year-end presentation will commence with an overview of the financial highlights for the year to June 2023 and an analysis of the group's performance since the COVID disruption period. We'll also briefly touch on the global trends impacting our markets and provide an analysis of divisional performance. Our Group CFO, Colin Brown, will then take you