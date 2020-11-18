Nov 18, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT
Kerry Stevenson - NWR Communications - Analyst
Today, we are hearing from Sipa Resources. ASX code is SRI. Joining us today is presenter Pip Darvall. Pip is the Managing Director, and Sipa is an Australian-based exploration company and they focus on gold and base metals over in WA. And that's over to you, Pip.
Pip Darvall - Sipa Resources Limited - Managing Director
Great. Thanks very much, Kerry. And good afternoon, everyone, or good morning if you're here in WA. And I'll just get straight into it.
So investor update. A nice view there, entry into our Paterson North project. The tip is probably about 45 degrees, so little bit unpleasant if you are out there on your own. Okay, standard disclaimer. Exploration is a risky business. Get your own financial advice.
Okay. So as Kerry mentioned, we've -- Sipa is an exploration company based here in WA. We've got a portfolio predominantly focused on gold and base metals here in Western Australia. We do also have a project in Uganda, which I'll talk briefly about, and that's currently on care and
