Full Year 2020 Servcorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Alfred George Moufarrige - Servcorp Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon to whoever is at the other end of this. You've all seen the numbers, so we'll do a quick run through here. If somebody want to flick it through.



Yes, it's pretty simple. I mean if you look at this day and age in the age of (inaudible), the only thing you should look at, in my view, is free cash. And so if you continue to produce cash and you don't run-up debt -- can somebody keep rolling that? Then your corporation should be okay. And Servcorp produced $66 million -- forget the disclaimer, produced $66 million in free cash. Keep going, guys, whoever this is, until I tell you to stop.



So -- and so your underlying cash is $66 million. Healthy cash flow. Okay, keep going. Global footprint, well, you can stop there, I'll talk very briefly about the global footprint. I have a view that the market is actually -- thank you, good -- consolidating. And that 25% to 30% of all operators will go out of business within the next 2 years for a lot of reasons. Mainly their business model was flawed