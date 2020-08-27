Aug 27, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning. Look, I'll start with an FY '20 snapshot on Steel & Tube's overall performance for the year. The market environment has been fairly challenging through FY '20. In the first half, we saw reduced vertical construction work and ongoing softness in the stainless steel market. The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly had a significant impact on our second half results, and more than offset some of the promising improvements that we have been seeing from late calendar '19 through to the pre-COVID period in March.



The level 4 lockdown in late March and April, occurred during a traditionally high earnings period for us as a business. Post lockdown, sales have recovered through May and has been closer to prior year for the first -- for the last 3 months of trading through