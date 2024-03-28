Full Year 2023 EnQuest PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Amjad Bseisu

EnQuest PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director

* Jonathan Copus

EnQuest PLC - Chief Financial Officer

* Steve Bowyer

EnQuest PLC - General Manager, North Sea

* Craig Baxter

EnQuest PLC - Head of Investor Relations



Conference Call Participants

* Kate Somerville

JP Morgan - Analyst

* Mark Wilson

Jefferies - Analyst

* Matt Smith

BofA Global Research - Analyst



Amjad Bseisu - EnQuest PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2023 full year results presentation. Thank you for joining us on the Thursday before Easter and I hope you and your families are well and enjoy a happy Easter.



My name is Amjad Bseisu, I'm the Chief Executive Officer of EnQuest. Joining me today are our new