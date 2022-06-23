Jun 23, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Thomas Line - Taruga Minerals Limited - CEO



So thank you very much. Really nice to be here, guys. My first time presenting at the Gold Coast Investment Conference. Beautiful place for a conference and hope to come back next year.



So we're Taruga Minerals. We're exploring for copper and rare earth elements in South Australia. Our primary focus is copper. Just work this thing here.



Now that's a bit of snapshot of the company. So we're currently about AUD12 million market cap. And just to give you a bit of a picture of how we've progressed since we first brought the South Australian projects into the company and basically rebirth the company in 2020.



Brought the first project, the Flinders project, into Taruga in 2020. We went from AUD0.1 to AUD0.8 without drilling a single hole in three months. We raised capital -- raised AUD4 million at AUD0.6.



In 2021, we completed our maiden drill program at Wyacca at the Mt. Craig Project. We released some high-grade seven hosted copper drill results from that first program. We went to AUD0.12 overnight and AUD50 million market cap.