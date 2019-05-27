Q4 2019 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 27, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Morning, everyone, and here we are again. I wanted to, in particular, welcome Jabu Mabuza, who is the Chairman of the company. Jabu has only attended one set of results before. My first results, my first results in 2013, and then he is attending his last set