Q4 2019 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to everybody on the call. I'm with -- I'm accompanied by my colleagues, the CFO, Tsholo Molefe; and the Investor Relations team, led by Babalwa George and [Schersny]. I'll take you through our results for the year ended 2019 March. I mean, as you well may imagine, we had a very tough trading environment over the period, low growth in GDP terms, consumers under pressure with things like VAT increases and unemployment increasing, exchange rate volatility, a very difficult regulatory environment as well. Much as we've had the integrated policy document, there was the withdrawal of the EC Amendment Bill.



We also had the big inquiry by the Competition Commission into