May 27, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom SA Full Year 2019 Results for the year ending March 2019. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sipho Maseko. Please go ahead, sir.
Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and welcome to everybody on the call. I'm with -- I'm accompanied by my colleagues, the CFO, Tsholo Molefe; and the Investor Relations team, led by Babalwa George and [Schersny]. I'll take you through our results for the year ended 2019 March. I mean, as you well may imagine, we had a very tough trading environment over the period, low growth in GDP terms, consumers under pressure with things like VAT increases and unemployment increasing, exchange rate volatility, a very difficult regulatory environment as well. Much as we've had the integrated policy document, there was the withdrawal of the EC Amendment Bill.
We also had the big inquiry by the Competition Commission into
Q4 2019 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 27, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...