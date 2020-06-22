Q4 2020 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Telkom Annual Results presentation for the year ended 31st of March, 2020. I'll start, firstly, by framing the sort of environment that we operated under in the last year. It's been a very challenging economy. However, the business has been very, very resilient despite those issues in the economy and secondly, the global pandemic, COVID-19, that we started to experience towards the latter part of the financial year. On the other hand, we also had the Competition Commission inquiry, which actually affirmed that the South African market has no effective competition, and there were no findings against Telkom Mobile. Secondly, there was a bit of policy road map that was emerging, the policy on high demand spectrum. We are now awaiting for the regulator to give effect to the policy. However, we've seen some developments in the last couple of months where the market proceeded with some kind of spectrum sharing arrangements that haven't changed the nature of spectrum access and also, in