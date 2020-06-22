Telkom SA SOC Ltd GCEO and GCFO Analyst call Transcript

Jun 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom Annual Results Conference. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Sipho Maseko. Please go ahead, sir.



Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Chris, and good morning to everyone in the U.S. and good afternoon to everybody else. With me, I have our group CFO, Tsholo Molefe; and our Head of IR, Babalwa George. I will dive straight in and unpack -- make an attempt to unpack our annual results performance as follows.



I will speak a little bit about the strategic themes that are underlying in the annual results performance. Tsholo will then unpack the financial performance a bit more. I will then come back addressing the regulatory environment as the country prepares for the release of spectrum on a permanent basis. I will also share how we are thinking about unlocking the value trapped in our portfolio of businesses. I will also conclude