Jun 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom Annual Results Conference. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sipho Maseko. Please go ahead, sir.
Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Chris, and good morning to everyone in the U.S. and good afternoon to everybody else. With me, I have our group CFO, Tsholo Molefe; and our Head of IR, Babalwa George. I will dive straight in and unpack -- make an attempt to unpack our annual results performance as follows.
I will speak a little bit about the strategic themes that are underlying in the annual results performance. Tsholo will then unpack the financial performance a bit more. I will then come back addressing the regulatory environment as the country prepares for the release of spectrum on a permanent basis. I will also share how we are thinking about unlocking the value trapped in our portfolio of businesses. I will also conclude
Telkom SA SOC Ltd GCEO and GCFO Analyst call Transcript
Jun 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...