Half Year 2021 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Telkom interim results presentation for the half year ended 30th of September 2020.



I will start by unpacking the operating environment that was adversely impacted by COVID-19 in this current year. COVID-19 impact, as we know, left nobody untouched. We are affected as a company just like everybody else was affected. Most of our stakeholders were affected.



Our front-line employees, especially as our field service technicians, worked throughout the peak of the pandemic as telecom service providers were declared an essential service. And they were very, very vulnerable to contracting the disease as they continued to serve customers. Communities as well needed health care, health care education, whilst students had to adapt to online schooling.



Customers as well were under quite a severe financial pressure, especially as large corporations, who are our customers, shut down their businesses, and especially, our small and medium enterprises in the economy