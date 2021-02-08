Feb 08, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom SA Limited market update. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this call is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Sipho Maseko. Please go ahead, sir.



Sipho Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO



Thank you very much, Claudia. Thank you very much and welcome to everybody on the call. Good afternoon to those who are in the US, good morning to those in South Africa, and this side of the world good afternoon. With me I have our new group CFO, Dirk Reyneke, who is joining this call for the first time, and also with the head of IR, the head of treasury, it's the full team from the Telkom side.



I'll start by just going through the market update that was published today as follows. Firstly, I will start with just breaking down the business trends we witnessed since we released our half-year results. Secondly, Dirk will then unpack the financial year-to-date performance and how we're building the financial resilience. And then lastly, I'll come back and provide feedback on