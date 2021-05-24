Full Year 2021 Telkom SA SOC Ltd GCEO and GCFO Call Transcript

May 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Chris, and welcome to everybody. Good afternoon. And to those that are in the U.S., good morning. With me here, I have our group CFO, Dirk Reyneke; and the Investor Relations team. I would then want to start by unpacking our annual results performance in the following manner.



I will start by unpacking the operating landscape, the key strategic themes underlying the performance and the impact on our businesses. Dirk will then unpack the financial year-end performance and how we are building financial resilience in this environment.



I will then come back and provide feedback on the 3 value unlock initiatives. And then also conclude by discussing the outlook. I'm very pleased that we