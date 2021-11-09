Half Year 2022 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. And welcome to the interim results presentation for the half year that's ended on the 30th of September 2021. With me I have our Group CFO, Dirk Reyneke, and also our CEO designate, Mr. Serame Taukobong, and he will be with us for the rest of the day today as we present and also take the Q&As.



I'll start with the operating environment that underpins our results before I take you through to the different performance outcomes of the different businesses over the last 6 months. It's been a very tough trading environment over the last 6 months. Our view is that the economy has remained very, very weak. Consumers have come under a lot of pressure and we've had quite a number of episodes over the last couple of months. We've had uprisings out in KZN and Gauteng. We've had COVID that continues to provide lots of challenges to our people. We also saw increased competitive activities in the period.



Most of our competitors have, in a sense, followed a lot of what we have been doing