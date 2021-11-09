Nov 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Claudia. Thanks, and welcome to everybody. Good morning to those in the U.S., and good afternoon to everybody else. From the Telkom team, I am with a couple of my colleagues, Serame Taukobong, who is our CEO Designate; I also have our Group CFO, Dirk Reyneke; our Head of Investor Relations and Head Team, Babalwa George. And I'd like to start by taking our interim results performance as follows: I will start by unpacking the business performance we witnessed in the first half. Then Serame will spend time on Telkom consumer performance and share the outlook of this business. Dirk will then unpack the group financial performance. And then I'll come back and conclude with progress in the separate listing of