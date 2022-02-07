Q3 2022 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom SA Limited Q3 trading update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Serame Taukobong. Please go ahead, sir.



Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Limited - CEO



Thank you very much. I think it's going to be quite a challenging surname to remember. Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to our colleagues in the US. With me, I have our group CFO, Dirk Reyneke, and our head of investment, Babalwa George.



I would like to unpack today in three steps. I will talk about the trends that we've experienced in the third quarter of the year. Dirk will then go deeper into the financials. I will then come back and conclude with our Value Unlock program as well as an update on the various regulatory issues that we're seeing.



So topline, I can say that I'm pleased with the performance that we've seen, especially in the broadband market, despite a very intensive competitive landscape. Just to highlight some of the key