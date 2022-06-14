Full Year 2022 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Greetings, and welcome to Telkom's annual results presentation for the year that ended 31st of March 2022. My name is Serame Taukobong, and with me is Dirk Reyneke, our Group CFO. I will go through the trading environment, and Dirk will come in and cover the details on the financials.



The results were delivered in trading -- a very tough trading environment. The year was characterized by prolonged effects of COVID on certain sectors of the economy, an intensely competitive landscape, volatile capital markets and social instability. The economy remains constrained and consumers are under pressure from rising interest rates, rising energy and fuel costs, ongoing load shedding, which is also adding to the constrained economy. We did see increased competitive activities in the market, especially in the mobile space, and consolidation in the market.



The regulatory environment is stabilizing. The spectrum auction took place in March 2022, Telkom obtained 20 megahertz of 800 megahertz and 22 megahertz of 3,500