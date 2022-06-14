Jun 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom annual results international analyst call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Serame Taukobong. Please go ahead, sir.
Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, ma'am. Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those in the U.S. With me, I have our Group CFO, Dirk Reyneke; and our Head of Investor Relations team, Babalwa George; and Kamohelo Selepe. I would like to unpack our annual results performance as follows. I will start by unpacking the business performance we witnessed in the year. Dirk will then unpack the group financial performance. I will come back and conclude with the strategy review and an update of the value unlock strategy.
The results were delivered against a tough trading environment characterized by constrained economic environment and intense competitive landscape. The economy remains constrained and consumers are under
