Jun 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, ma'am. Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those in the U.S. With me, I have our Group CFO, Dirk Reyneke; and our Head of Investor Relations team, Babalwa George; and Kamohelo Selepe. I would like to unpack our annual results performance as follows. I will start by unpacking the business performance we witnessed in the year. Dirk will then unpack the group financial performance. I will come back and conclude with the strategy review and an update of the value unlock strategy.



The results were delivered against a tough trading environment characterized by constrained economic environment and intense competitive landscape. The economy remains constrained and consumers are under