Half Year 2023 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you kindly, madam. Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those in the U.S. With me, I have our Group CFO, Dirk Reyneke; and our new Head of Investor Relations Team, Babalwa George; and Keitumetse Seipelo from the Investor Relations team. I would like to unpack our internal results performance as follows: Firstly, I will start by unpacking the drivers behind the business performance that we witnessed in the first 6 months. Dirk will then unpack the group financial performance. I will come back to conclude with our strategy and operational outlook.



This period was characterized by strained economic conditions, placing consumers under pressure, and an intensely competitive landscape. Group performance suffered