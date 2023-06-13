Full Year 2023 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Ltd - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the annual results presentation for the year that ended 31st of March. I'd like to welcome all the members of the investor community here in the room. And if I may, a special welcome to our Board members, led by our Chairman, Mr. Geoffrey Qhena, and also my colleagues in EXCO. The presentation today will be myself and Dirk and we'll then open up for Q&As. So let's start with our operating context.



No surprise we've also experienced as Telkom the impact of load shedding. I think further to that is also the consumer spending and the customers who are underchallenged. If you just look at the impact of the damage to our transportation, our rail transportation system, consumers now has to spend 3 or 4 times more to actually just get to work, which obviously impacts the impact of customers and the ability to spend.



We've seen inflation have shoot up quite highly. And obviously, if we look at the market we're in, this does put a pressure for us. Load shedding, we'll cover