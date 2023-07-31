Q1 2024 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Telkom's Quarter 1 of FY '24 Trading Update for the quarter ended 30 June 2023. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now hand the conference over to Serame Taukobong. Please go ahead, sir.



Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Ltd - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Kaylee. Greetings all. On the call is our Group CFO, Dirk Reyneke; and the Investor Relations team, and we should also have the CFO of Consumer, Mr. Hasnain Motlekar. This morning, we published our trading update for the first quarter of the financial year. I'm assuming that you've gone through it in detail, and I will touch on the key aspects of it to allow more time for questions. We'll be unpacking the trading update for the quarter as follows: I will begin with the business performance for the prevailing quarter. Dirk will touch on the revenue and EBITDA performance for the group as well as per BAU.



I will come back and give an update on corporate action, regulatory matters and SIU