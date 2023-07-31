Jul 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Telkom's Quarter 1 of FY '24 Trading Update for the quarter ended 30 June 2023. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now hand the conference over to Serame Taukobong. Please go ahead, sir.
Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Ltd - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Kaylee. Greetings all. On the call is our Group CFO, Dirk Reyneke; and the Investor Relations team, and we should also have the CFO of Consumer, Mr. Hasnain Motlekar. This morning, we published our trading update for the first quarter of the financial year. I'm assuming that you've gone through it in detail, and I will touch on the key aspects of it to allow more time for questions. We'll be unpacking the trading update for the quarter as follows: I will begin with the business performance for the prevailing quarter. Dirk will touch on the revenue and EBITDA performance for the group as well as per BAU.
I will come back and give an update on corporate action, regulatory matters and SIU
Q1 2024 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...