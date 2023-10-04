Telkom SA SOC Ltd Special Call Transcript

Oct 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telkom Pre-close Conference Call.



Serame Taukobong - Telkom SA SOC Ltd - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Irene. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our pre-close call. On the call is our group CFO, Dirk Reyneke, and the Investor Relations team. We are hosting this call to update you on trends in the second quarter and give you a high-level view on group performance for 5 months of the 2024 fiscal year ended on the August 31, 2023.



This call will also give you an opportunity to engage with us as we enter our close period and to the release of our results on or about the November 21, 2023. The call will last about 10 minutes, and then we'll go into Q&A.



So let me start with the operating environment. Performance continues to be impacted by economic