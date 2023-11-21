Nov 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Serame Taukobong Telkom SA SOC Ltd-CEO
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the interim results for the six months ended September 2023. With me here is Dirk and the rest of the team will join later on.
Let's just go through the results. What's key for us? It's been the past six months delivering seamlessly on execution of our mission. Over the past six months have been seamlessly trying to connect and preposition Telkom as an InfraCo. And I think we are seeing the early results of that journey.
What's key for us is it's been a solid operational performance, mobile and data traffic, mobile and fixed traffic up and petabytes perspective, homes passed and homes connected, leveraging up to what we set in ambitions. In terms of financial performance both Openserve fixed and data revenue up as highlighted.
I think most important is in terms of delivering to value unlock. We have signed up to a partner, an exclusive partner where we are having a quite intense compensations to the inclusion of our fiber, and those are Openserve, our towers, our submitted perspective,
Half Year 2024 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
