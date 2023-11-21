Nov 21, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Telkom's Interim results analyst conference call. All attendees will be in listen-only mode (Operator Instruction) . Please note that this event is being recorded.
But now to hand the conference over to Serame Taukobong. Please go ahead, sir.
Serame Taukobong Telkom SA SOC Ltd-Group CEO&Executive Director
Thank you, Kaylee. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our Q&A session for the F24 interim results. On the line. I have with me, Dirk Reyneke and the Investor Relations team with us here for the publish our interim results this morning. This will be a Q&A session that will start with giving highlights of the results.
The first half of the year saw the economy struggle to grow with high inflation environment, propelling the highest interest rates we've seen in South Africa in the past 14 years, we have EVA delivered solid group results earnings. Despite the tough trading environment, load shedding has been a recurring feature for a period load shedding days
Half Year 2024 Telkom SA SOC Ltd Q&A Conference Call Transcript
Nov 21, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...