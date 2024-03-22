Telkom SA SOC Ltd Disposal of swiftnet Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Good day, everyone. On the call with me is our Group CFO, Nonkululeko Dlamini; the Investor Relations team and our M&A team. We are hosting this call to discuss the SENS that was released on the disposal of Masts & Towers business housed in Swiftnet and the withdrawal of the cautionary. I will summarize the details of the announcements, and then we'll move to the Q&A to answer any questions if you have.
Swiftnet disposal and withdrawal of the cautionary. We have entered into a sale agreement with an entity incorporated for the purposes of the acquisition by a consortium comprising of an infrastructure fund managed by a subsidiary of Actis LLP and a vehicle owned by Royal Bafokeng Holdings Limited as its BEE partner for the 100%
