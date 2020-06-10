Tinybeans Group Ltd at IBN Virtual Summer Summit Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Tinybeans Group Limited Summer Investor Summit webcast. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Eddie Geller, CEO of Tinybeans Group Limited. Thank you, Mr. Geller. You may begin.



Eddie Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Executive Director & CEO



Fantastic. Thanks very much. Hi, everyone. My name is Eddie Geller; I am the co-founder and CEO of Tinybeans. I'd like to welcome you to the presentation today. Thanks for giving me your time. Those of you that are new to Tinybeans, I will provide a brief overview. For those of you that know a bit about the story, some of this information will serve as an update of where things are at over the last handful of months.



So, Tinybeans originally started in Australia in 2012 and then I relocated into the US in 2014. So, basically I call the US my home now with wife and kids. And Tinybeans now serves a very large audience here in the US and around the world, but really largely driven in the US. And we also trade on the Australian Stock Exchange. You can see our ticker on the