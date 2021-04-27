Q3 2021 Tinybeans Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Edward Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



All right. Well, hello, everyone. My name is Eddie Geller, Co-Founder and CEO of Tinybeans, and I'm really excited to be catching up with everyone today and give them an update on where the company is going and what we've been doing and where we're heading.



So I'll spend about 15 minutes talking a bit about the results and more importantly, the company's performance and where we're heading into the future and how we're tracking to that. And then we'll open up Q&A at the end of the call.



So there's a Q&A box in the Zoom. So feel free to use that throughout, and there will also be time for questions at the end.



I've also got Chris Motsay, our new CFO, who joined just over a week ago, also on the call, and I'll welcome him later on to join me in the Q&A.



So firstly, again, your massive welcome -- you're -- welcome to our existing holders that know the story very well and also welcome to some of the new people that don't know the story particularly well also provide a good of an