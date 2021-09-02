Full Year 2021 Tinybeans Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Edward Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



All right. Well, let's get going. I'm sure there'll be some additional people coming in, but let's get started given it's 6:30 Eastern and 8:30 a.m. in Sydney. Well, Hi, everyone. My name is Eddie Geller, CEO and Co-Founder of Tinybeans Group. And with me today, who will be part of the presentation, is Chris Motsay, our CFO, also based in New York.



Hoping wherever you are, hope you're all doing well and staying safe. I know it's clearly a tough time for many out there. So appreciate all of you joining us today. Special thank you to all our current shareholders and investors and future shareholders. Appreciate all your support and belief in the future. I'm really excited to be presenting the results today. I know some of these were in market a few months ago, but we thought it would be great to remind everyone of the wonderful results of the past 12 months. And really, we're thrilled with the performance and what's in store for the future.



We received quite a few questions in the lead-up to this and we'll