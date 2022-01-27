Q2 2022 Tinybeans Group Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Edward Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



All right. Hi, everyone. Well, good evening for people here in the U.S., good morning for people here -- there in Australia. My name is Eddie Geller, CEO of Tinybeans Group, and thanks so much for joining us today on our earnings call. With me, I've got Chris Motsay, our CFO, at Tinybeans also.



Chris Motsay - Tinybeans Group Limited - CFO



Hi, everyone. How are you?



Edward Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



So excitingly today, we'll share a little bit more about our results we've just released to the market. So wherever you will hope you all staying safe and being well, and thank you for being such wonderful supporters and shareholders of the company and following us from where we are today when we're going into the future. .



Those of you who don't know, I'm a dad of 4 boys, 11 to 19. And yes, they're amazing, but they're also challenging. And as a parent, I -- you think after the years of