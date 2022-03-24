Tinybeans Group Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Grady Edelstein - Tinybeans Group Limited - Head of Partnership Marketing



Okay. So 5:31. I think we are going to kick this off and start. Good morning, good evening, depending on where you are. And welcome to Tinybeans' third annual future sharing event.



My name is Grady, and I will be your host this evening, this morning, depending on where you are.



We are thrilled to have you join us today, again tomorrow if you're in Australia. And in a few minutes, you'll hear from various members of the Tinybeans team about where the future of Tinybeans is headed. We ask that you hold all questions for the end. (Operator Instructions)



So before I dive in, I just have to say I love looking into the future, guilty pleasure. I read my horoscope every day. And it predicts that, about an hour from now, you will all be as excited for the tomorrow of Tinybeans as I am. I've been with Tinybeans for 4.5 years, before we had an office, before we had a content website and before we had a single 6-figure partner. All of that is different now and it's going to be even more different in the future, and