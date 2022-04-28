Q3 2022 Tinybeans Group Ltd KPI Results Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Edward Geller - Tinybeans Group Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Let's make a start. Hi, everyone. My name is Eddie Geller, CEO of Tinybeans Group. And with me today is Chris Motsay, our CFO, and we're both based in New York. Hoping wherever you are, you're all staying safe and doing well. A special thank you to all of our current shareholders that are here today and all of the interested parties that are also here today. I appreciate all your support and belief in our future.



First of you who don't know, I'm a dad of 4 boys, sometimes teens, sometimes men. And as a peer and I along with the rest of the team, we're going a personal mission to create something truly compelling for parents everywhere. And really, it's about trying to ensure that we offer them enormous value that they not only come and stay for a while, but hopefully for a long period of time.



So today, along with Chris, we're going to share our third quarter results, the quarter we just finished, the March quarter. And we've received some questions that we'll get to at the end. (Operator Instructions)