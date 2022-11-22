Tinybeans Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

John Phillip Dougall - Tinybeans Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is John Dougall. And for those who have not yet met me, I am your Non-Executive Chairman. On behalf of Tinybeans Group Limited, I welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting.



Now 9:00 a.m. here in Sydney. And there being a quorum present, I declare the meeting properly constituted and open for business.



In attendance today, we have both our Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Geller; and Non-Executive Director, Andrea Cutright, dialing in from the United States of America; while Andrew Whitten is here with me in Sydney. We're also joined by our audit partner, Louise Worsley from Grant Thornton; and Elizabeth Spooner, our Company Secretary. I'd also like to welcome those shareholders that are joining us in person and online.



Please allow me now to quickly share some voting on Q&A instructions. For the avoidance of doubt, voting today will be conducted via a poll, and only those shareholders present in the room today will be able to vote.