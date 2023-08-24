Half Year 2023 TPG Telecom Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Bruce Song - TPG Telecom Limited - IR Manager



This is Bruce Song speaking from the TPG Telecom Investor Relations Team. Welcome to the presentation for our results for the half year ended 30 June 2023. TPG Telecom acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and the land on which we and our communities live, work and connect. We pay our respects to their elders past and present.



Our CEO Inaki Berroeta will begin today's presentation with the results highlights and business update. Our CFO Grant Dempsey will then present our financial performance in more detail before Inaki closes off the presentation with a summary of our strategy and outlook. Other members of the executive leadership team are also here for Q&A.



I will now hand over to Inaki.



IÃ±aki Berroeta - TPG Telecom Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Bruce, and good morning to everyone listening today. The results we are announcing today saw the momentum we've built through 2022 carry into the first 6 months of this year. We