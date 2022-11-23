Nov 23, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Zeffron Reeves - Tesoro Gold Ltd - Managing Director



Thank you, thanks to the RIU guys again for allowing us to present what way think are fairly compelling gold story. The El Zorro gold project in Chile, so Tesorois a single-asset company, we've had gold asset in the Atacama region of Chile. It's right on the coast and it's got fantastic supporting infrastructure. The asset itself, it's over 570 square kilometers of a new Chilean intrusive related gold system. Those systems have never been found before in Chile where the first that we know of anyway, that has found one of those. And so, we've got a big first mover advantage in exploring this area and looking for more of the same. And in the mid-level, we've got a 1.1 million ounce and growing gold deposit at Tenera. So, the future for us really is continuing to grow that resource at Tenera, other discoveries on the property with some of the other targets that we're funding.



We really think that the 1.1-million-ounce Tenera deposit is just the start, that's certainly got a lot of growth in net deposit itself. So, this is just the highlights of