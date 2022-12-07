Tesoro Gold Ltd Goldfield Invests Resource Update Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to the broad room, Tesoro Gold is focused on exploration within its large EL Zorro land holding in Chile. Tesoro trades on the ASX under the code TSR with an update on both drilling and funding. I'm joined by Managing Director, Zeff Reeves. Welcome, Zeff.



Zeff Reeves - Tesoro Gold Limited - Managing Director



Thanks, [Saniya]. Nice to be here.



Questions and Answers:

Well, certainly you've been working drilling on a deposit that's within El Zorro for the last month or sorry, how is that going?- Tesoro Gold Limited - Managing DirectorIt's gone really well, like virtually just returned from Chile and signed some of the drill coal out of the initial few holes that we've been drilling. And I must say that the coal is looking really good. So, we're pretty optimistic that we'll start to see some good results come out of that drilling very soon.What are the signs