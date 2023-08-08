Half Year 2023 Universal Biosensors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Thanks, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for your attendance and for your ongoing interest. So this is a an update as to our H1 2023 performance, and it's worthy of having a recap. Early in 2020, UBI had one product in market. In the last 2.5 years, we've developed another nine products and we have 10 revenue generating assets delivering millions of test strips to thousands of customers around the world.



As we sit here today, we have $16.6 million of cash reserves. Our R&D rebate is expected to be another $4.5 million, and we're