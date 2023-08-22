Full Year 2023 Urbanise com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Urbanise's FY 2023 results. With me today is Dave Goldbach, our CFO.



Turning to Slide 2. Urbanise is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms to Strata and facilities managers in Australia, New Zealand and parts of the Middle East and Asia. As of June 2023, the business had AUD 12.4 million in contracted annual recurring revenue, or CARR and 87% of total revenue came from recurring license fees. Both our Strata and FM platforms are extremely sticky with the combined customer retention rate of over 95%. We have an extensive global footprint with a presence in 17 countries, with our core markets being APAC and the Middle East.



Turning to Slide 3. FY 2023 has been an important year for the company as we laid the