Feb 28, 2022

Presentation

Feb 28, 2022



Corporate Participants

* Brian Disler

US Masters Residential Property Fund - Co-Head, US REIT

* Kevin McAvey

US Masters Residential Property Fund - Co-Head, US REIT



Brian Disler - US Masters Residential Property Fund - Co-Head, US REIT



Welcome to today's webinar for the US Masters Residential Property Fund. I'm Brian Disler. Today's update will talk through the Q4 2021 report and full-year 2021 financial accounts, both of which were released on February 28. 2022.



Notwithstanding the increase in COVID cases at the end of 2021 as a result of the Omicron variant, the New York metropolitan area continued its return towards normalcy as the city learns to live alongside the COVID-19 virus. This helped translate into another successful quarter for the fund. During which, we continued to execute on the plan for operational improvements, which was originally outlined to investors following the change in management in late 2019.



