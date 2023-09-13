Sep 13, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Sep 13, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Stuart Nisbett
US Masters Residential Property Fund - Independent Chairman
* Kevin McAvey
Brooksville Company LLC - Co-CFO
* Eric Magidson
Brooksville Company - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* George Kalil
Axis Financial Advisers - Analyst
* David Kingston
K Capital - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the US Masters Residential Property Fund 2023 half-year results webcast details. (Operator Instructions)
And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded.
I'd now like to welcome Stuart Nisbett, Chair of Responsible Entity, to begin the conference. Stuart, over to you.
Stuart Nisbett - US Masters Residential Property Fund - Independent Chairman
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and
Half Year 2023 US Masters Residential Property Fund Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 13, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...