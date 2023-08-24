Full Year 2023 VEEM Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Ben Larsen - NWR Communications - IR



Good morning or good afternoon, depending on where you are. Welcome to the VEEM Limited's investor webinars to discuss the company's FY23 results. Presenting tonight, we have the company's Managing Director, Mark Miocevich and CFO, David Rich. They'll run through the presentation released today on the ASX. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I hand it over to Mark.



Mark Miocevich - VEEM Limited - MD



Thank you, Ben, and welcome, everybody. Welcome to our annual results. It was a pretty good financial year process here. And as you know, we're starting from a bit of a setback last financial year. And we felt it would get back to more traditional profit levels. And it certainly appears to be the case. Revenue was up 10%. But on top of that, we've got a little bit total activity in that business, which was $63.5 million, including work in progress that we were -- we had on board that hasn't been sold out yet.



So revenue was up, the total activity was up even a bit further. Profitability was up. EBITDA, up 64%, so quite