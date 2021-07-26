Jul 26, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Thanks very much, Tim, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. Just by way a bit of brief background context, the Vonex business, which was founded in '09 as a wholesale business to service SME customers and wholesale partners with the cloud-based phone system software. Then grew into a business, had the capability to sell to end customers by 2013 through a direct arm. And those 2 legs of the business remain a core focus today. What's