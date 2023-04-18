Q1 2023 Visioneering Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Visioneering Technologies investor call. I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brian Lane, COO & CFO. Please go ahead.



Brian Lane - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - COO & CFO



Thank you. Good morning, good day, and good evening, everyone. As Winnie said, this is Brian Lane, and I am COO and CFO of Visioneering Technologies. Along with my colleagues, Dr. Ashley Tuan, our Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Tilleli, our National Sales Director; and Heather Hale, our Vice President and Controller, I'm happy to have this opportunity to speak to you and to communicate the progress our company is making.



Before we get into those details, though, we'll start with Heather providing a brief background on the company.



Heather Hale - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - Controller



Hello and welcome to our quarterly investor call for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, our first fiscal quarter of the year. We remind you that we may be making