Q3 2023 Visioneering Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Juan Carlos AragÃ³n - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - CEO and Executive Director



Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, good day, good afternoon, good evening, whatever it might be, everyone. My name is Juan Carlos AragÃ³n. I go by JC to make it easier. I am the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Visioneering Technologies. Pleasure being here along with my colleagues: Brian Lane, our Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Ashley Tuan, our Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Tilleli, our National Sales Director.



I'm very happy to have this opportunity to introduce myself, which I'll do a little bit later, and explain why I joined VTI, highlight the current rights offering that's in progress, and discuss the company's results for the past quarter and year-to-date period. Before we go into those details, though, I'll start with --