Full Year 2023 Wam Active Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Oscar Oberg - WAM Active Limited - Lead Portfolio Manager



And thanks to everyone for dialing into today's call. With me today is Portfolio Manager, Tobias Yao; Senior Equity Analyst, Shaun Weick, and Sam Koch; and Equity Analyst, Will Thompson. Unfortunately, Equity Analyst, Cooper Rogers couldn't make it with us today. He's actually in China at the moment, which is probably our first offshore chip to China for a few years, which is good to say safely brings some valuable insights about which I'm sure he will.



So as a reminder, the six of us at WAM Capital, WAM Research, WAM Active, and WAM Microcap serve a 4,000 companies a year and identify undervalued growth companies predominantly in the small-cap industrial sector. As it stands today, we do not own a company within the top ASX 50 companies within the market across any of the portfolios.



So turning to slides 3 and 4 of the presentation, you can see a summary of the small-cap funds that we manage. Now firstly, on WAM Capital, we were very happy with how we performed through the 2023 financial year with the fund outperforming by 3.5%.