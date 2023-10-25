Wam Active Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 03:15AM GMT

Geoffrey Wilson - Wam Active Ltd - Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon and welcome to the 16th WAM Active Limited Annual General Meeting. This is a hybrid meeting being held in person here at the Museum of Sydney and also online. I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people with the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past and present. Thank you for joining us and for your support of WAM Active.



Before we officially open the meeting, I'd like to say that our thoughts and prayers are with all of people who are in conflict right now, especially in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. A disclaimer is on the screen, if you can please read that.



My name is Geoff Wilson; I'm Chairman of the Board of Directors. Joining me here today are my fellow Directors, Kate Thorley, Karina Kwan, and Simon Poidevin. Acting in the capacity as moderator is Jesse Hamilton, Joint Company Secretary, and also the CFO for Wilson Asset Management. Jesse will be assisting with the questions during today's meeting.



A representative from our Auditor, Pitcher Partners, is in