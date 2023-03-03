Half Year 2023 Wam Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Oscar Oberg - Wilson Asset Management(International)Pty Limited-Lead Portfolio Manager&Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for dialing in to today's call. On the call, you have myself, Lead Portfolio Manager Oscar Oberg. To my right, Tobias Yao, Portfolio Manager and you have Senior Equity Analyst Sam Koch and Shaun Weick, and Equity Analyst and Dealer Cooper Rogers and Will Thompson.



So given Tobias and I spoke at Link just over a month ago, we thought we'd change it up a little bit today. Sam and Shaun will give an overview of reporting season and then how we're positioned into 2023. Before the team will then talk about our 4 highest conviction by ideas into 2023. Then following that, we'll have an extended question-and-answer session. We're happy to go as long as you're on the call are needed to go for. And that will be run by our Senior Corporate Affairs Adviser, Camilla Cox.



Now before I hand it over to Sam, I'd like you to turn to Slide 3, which is probably is the most important slide in the